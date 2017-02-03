300 wild horses in South Dakota need homes as deadline looms

A blind stallion named Casanova stands as Nancy Turner, board president of This Old Horse rescue, poses on Feb. 3, 2017 photo, in rural Hastings, Minn. Turner's farm took in seven blind stallions from South Dakota, including Casanova as the effort to find homes for hundreds of wild horses near Lantry, in north-central South Dakota, continues, according to Elaine Nash, director of horse rescue organization Fleet of Angels, who is spearheading the operation of placing the horses in sanctuaries and ranches across the country.

