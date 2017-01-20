E. FOWLER a " PROBATE

Notice is given that the Registrar has informally appointed Amy Fowler, whose address is 12177 Morgan Avenue S, Hastings, MN, 55033 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative.

