Dakota County to resume collecting DNA from defendants

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ032>034- 041>044-053>055-061-201430- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-La Crosse-Monroe-Juneau-Adams-Vernon- Crawford-Richland-Grant- Including the cities of...Osage...Cresco...Decorah...Waukon... Charles City...New Hampton...Oelwein...Elkader...Wabasha... Dodge Center...Rochester...Winona...Austin...Preston... Caledonia...Alma...Arcadia...Whitehall...Black River Falls... La Crosse...Sparta...Tomah...Mauston...Friendship...Viroqua... Prairie Du Chien...Richland Center...Platteville 612 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2017 ...AREAS FOG EARLY THIS MORNING... VISIBILITIES IN FOG ACROSS THE AREA WERE MOSTLY 3/4 TO 2 MILES THIS MORNING. ALONG WITH THE FOG WAS PATCHY DRIZZLE. IF TRAVELING...BE PREPARED FOR REDUCED AND CHANGING VISIBILITIES ... (more)

