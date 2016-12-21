Evangelical Seminary in Minnesota Squashes BBB's Attempt to Restrict its Religious Freedom
America's first Better Business Bureau, Better Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota, found guilty of defamation and publishing false statement with malice Contact: Rev. Philip Jegede, North Central Theological Seminary , 651-263-1228 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn., Dec. 22, 2016 / Christian Newswire / -- North Central Theological Seminary , an online evangelical seminary in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, chalked up one for American evangelicals by securing a jury verdict at the Dakota County Courthouse in Hastings, Minnesota, case #19HA-CV-16-1718 against the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota, America's first BBB, led by CEO and President Dana Badgerow.
