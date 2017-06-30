Case against city scheduled for pre-motion conference / 7-6-17
Julie Makarewicz Staff Writer A pre-motion conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 11 in the case filed by Hastings Police Sgt. Cleon Brown against the city of Hastings.
