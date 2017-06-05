Hastings Fiber Glass begins construction on new plant / 6-8-17
Gathering to celebrate the success and growth of Hastings Fiber Glass Products, Dave DeWaard, Brandon Hartel, Jason Baum, Dave Baum, Earlene Baum, Larry Baum, Dave Tossava and Larry Watson grab shovels, hard hats and are ready to build a new 100,000-square-foot facility. Joan Van Houten Staff Writer Over a period of 50 years, a local company has grown from a two-stall garage operation to a 70,000-square-foot facility.
