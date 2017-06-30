Hartough given Rotary's Red Rose Award / 6-29-17
Jan Hartough, the Hastings Rotary Club Red Rose Award winner, is pictured with Rotary Club president Andy Cove. Christa Wright Contributing Reporter The Red Rose Award is given each year to an outstanding member of the Hastings Rotary Club.
