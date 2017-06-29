Fire causes approximately $30,000 in ...

Fire causes approximately $30,000 in damage at Mexican Connexion / 6-22-17

Firefighters from the Hastings and Freeport departments respond to a fire at the Mexican Connexion restaurant in Hastings Wednesday morning. Christa Wright Contributing Reporter The beloved local restaurant Mexican Connexion, at 131 S. Jefferson St. in Hastings, caught fire around 9:11 a.m. June 21. With help from the Freeport Fire Department, the Hastings Fire Department had the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.

