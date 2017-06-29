Fate of former Moose Lodge decided / ...

Fate of former Moose Lodge decided / 6-29-17

Smith Equities has been given the green light to move forward with plans to demolish the former Moose Lodge in Hastings and build a new three-story facility. Amy Jo Kinyon Managing Editor The Hastings City Council voted Monday to allow Smith Equities to move forward with its plans for the former Moose Lodge in Hastings, under direction from city staff.

