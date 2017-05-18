Issues along corridor raise questions...

Issues along corridor raise questions by joint alliance / 5-18-17

Joan Van Houten Staff Writer Development in Hastings and surrounding communities was the dominating topic at the Joint Planning Alliance meeting Monday. Barry County Planning and Zoning Director James McManus reported his office has been working on a pharmacy expansion in Delton and development of a dog kennel.

