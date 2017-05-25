Going blue to go green; Hastings places blue recycling containers in key locations / 5-4-17
Nine blue recycling bins in Hastings provide pedestrians with an alternative to throwing their plastics, metals, glass, and paper products in the garbage. Christian Yonkers Staff Writer The Downtown Development Authority has taken a big step toward greening the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.
