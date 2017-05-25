GoFundMe page set up to help fire survivor Monday, May 1

GoFundMe page set up to help fire sur...

The family of a Barry County woman, who was initially trapped in a burning home Wednesday, have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her medical expenses. They say Janet Kidder remains in critical condition, on a ventilator and heavily sedated after suffering second- and third-degree burns over 30 percent of her body.

