Generations invited to join in COA's Pok mon-themed walkathon / 5-18-17

In an effort to entice people of all ages to participate in this year's Barry County Commission on Aging walkathon - the COA's largest fundraiser of the year - a Pokemon theme was adopted and the event dubbed Walkathon GO! with the tagline 'Gotta Feed 'em All!' The annual event will take place Saturday, May 20, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. The walk will begin at the Commission on Aging at 10 a.m. 'The homebound seniors of Barry County belong to everyone,' senior center coordinator Colleen Acker said. 'We should feel honored to serve them as we are able.

