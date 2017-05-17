Generations invited to join in COA's ...

Generations invited to join in COA's Pok mon-themed walkathon / 5-18-17

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hastings Banner

In an effort to entice people of all ages to participate in this year's Barry County Commission on Aging walkathon - the COA's largest fundraiser of the year - a Pokemon theme was adopted and the event dubbed Walkathon GO! with the tagline 'Gotta Feed 'em All!' The annual event will take place Saturday, May 20, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. The walk will begin at the Commission on Aging at 10 a.m. 'The homebound seniors of Barry County belong to everyone,' senior center coordinator Colleen Acker said. 'We should feel honored to serve them as we are able.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hastings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr not so perfect (Nov '15) May 11 Stinger 11
swinger life style (Feb '12) Dec '16 Gkidder 8
Alice Cooper (Jun '13) Dec '16 Debbie 5
Does anyone jnow why this so called coach Newt... (Sep '08) Dec '16 Hector Bowman 3
Yearbook Wanted Nov '16 Joe Powers 1
News Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jfish 1
Child Support Fraud (Dec '07) Sep '16 Ozzy 47
See all Hastings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hastings Forum Now

Hastings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hastings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hastings, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,210 • Total comments across all topics: 281,102,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC