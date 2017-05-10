County renames Cabinet Building in ho...

County renames Cabinet Building in honor of Emil Tyden / 5-11-17

Dick Groos , grandson of Emil Tyden, accepts the resolution renaming the former Hastings library building the Tyden Center from county board chair Ben Geiger. Amy Jo Kinyon Managing Editor The Barry County Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday, officially renaming the Cabinet Building the Tyden Center.

