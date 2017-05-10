County renames Cabinet Building in honor of Emil Tyden / 5-11-17
Dick Groos , grandson of Emil Tyden, accepts the resolution renaming the former Hastings library building the Tyden Center from county board chair Ben Geiger. Amy Jo Kinyon Managing Editor The Barry County Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday, officially renaming the Cabinet Building the Tyden Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.
Add your comments below
Hastings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr not so perfect (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Stinger
|11
|swinger life style (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Gkidder
|8
|Alice Cooper (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Debbie
|5
|Does anyone jnow why this so called coach Newt... (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|Hector Bowman
|3
|Yearbook Wanted
|Nov '16
|Joe Powers
|1
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class...
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
|Child Support Fraud (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|Ozzy
|47
Find what you want!
Search Hastings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC