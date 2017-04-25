Police: Alzheimera s patient causes crash
Police say around 5:30 p.m., an 85-year-old from Hastings made a left turn at M-43 and M-37, but failed to yield and collided with another vehicle. The 85-year-old was the only one in his vehicle, but police say the man in the other car had four passengers with him.
