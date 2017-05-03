Man, 85, who surrendered license caused Barry County crash, police say
An 85-year-old man who voluntarily surrendered his driver's license in 2016 caused a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Rutland Township, according to police. Barry County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision, which resulted in five people sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Hastings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr not so perfect (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Jason Jennson
|9
|swinger life style (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Gkidder
|8
|Alice Cooper (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Debbie
|5
|Does anyone jnow why this so called coach Newt... (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|Hector Bowman
|3
|Yearbook Wanted
|Nov '16
|Joe Powers
|1
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class...
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
|Child Support Fraud (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|Ozzy
|47
Find what you want!
Search Hastings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC