Man, 85, who surrendered license caused Barry County crash, police say

Wednesday Apr 26

An 85-year-old man who voluntarily surrendered his driver's license in 2016 caused a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Rutland Township, according to police. Barry County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision, which resulted in five people sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

