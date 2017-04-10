Crash involving semi shuts down M-37 ...

Crash involving semi shuts down M-37 in Barry County

A crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle has completely shut down M-37 in Barry County, according to dispatchers. It happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday on M-37 near Sager Road, at the border of Hastings and Baltimore townships.

