Barry Intermediate School District to put tax increase on ballot / 4-20-17

Amy Jo Kinyon Managing Editor A .3631 millage increase for Barry Intermediate School District will be decided by voters this fall. The increase would bring the current millage rates of back up to the original of 2.1875.

