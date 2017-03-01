Northwest portion of county issuing largest numbers of building permits / 3-2-17

Three new homes can be seen under construction and a lot sold sign in this housing development called Pleasant Valley in Yankee Springs Township where the largest number of building permits were issued in the county for 2016. Julie Makarewicz Staff Writer Yankee Springs Township, Thornapple Township and the village of Middleville - all located in the northwestern corner of Barry County, hold three of the top five spots in numbers of building permits issued in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.