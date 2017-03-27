Brown resigns as vice chair, recommends successor with thought of potential development / 3-30-17
Joan Van Houten Staff Writer Jim Brown, vice chair of the Joint Planning Alliance, gave a recommendation for his replacement during the March 20 JPA meeting. Brown had previously informed JPA members he would be stepping down as vice chair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hastings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr not so perfect (Nov '15)
|Mar 6
|Jason Jennson
|9
|swinger life style (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Gkidder
|8
|Alice Cooper (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Debbie
|5
|Does anyone jnow why this so called coach Newt... (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|Hector Bowman
|3
|Yearbook Wanted
|Nov '16
|Joe Powers
|1
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class...
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
|Child Support Fraud (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|Ozzy
|47
Find what you want!
Search Hastings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC