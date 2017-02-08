Playing the name game, commissioners to rename former library / 2-9-17
The building that originally housed the Hastings Post Office and later the public library will assume a new name in the near future. The building now houses the Barry County IT and MSU Extension office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.
