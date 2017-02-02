Hastings High School drumline needs votes / 2-2-17
The Hastings High School drumline is looking for votes to win the chance to perform at Miller Auditorium. By Amy Jo Kinyon Managing Editor The Hastings High School drumline is competing against Gull Lake High School for the chance to perform at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.
