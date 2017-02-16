Former library and post office rename...

Former library and post office renamed The Cabinet Building / 2-16-17

Amy Jo Kinyon Managing Editor The former library building at 121 S. Church St. in Hastings has been officially renamed The Cabinet Building. By a 6-1 vote Tuesday morning, the Barry County Board of Commissioners adopted the resolution and new title.

