Former library and post office renamed The Cabinet Building / 2-16-17
Amy Jo Kinyon Managing Editor The former library building at 121 S. Church St. in Hastings has been officially renamed The Cabinet Building. By a 6-1 vote Tuesday morning, the Barry County Board of Commissioners adopted the resolution and new title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hastings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|swinger life style (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Gkidder
|8
|Alice Cooper (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Debbie
|5
|Does anyone jnow why this so called coach Newt... (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|Hector Bowman
|3
|Yearbook Wanted
|Nov '16
|Joe Powers
|1
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class...
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
|Mr not so perfect (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Batemen
|8
|Child Support Fraud (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|Ozzy
|47
Find what you want!
Search Hastings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC