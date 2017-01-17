The Viking Group taps industry expert as new CEO
He holds 50 patents for building sprinklers including ones designed to fight fires in cramped attics and storage spaces. Two major trade association have bestowed Golinveaux with their top awards, and he is often demand as a keynote speaker for industry conferences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hastings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|swinger life style (Feb '12)
|Dec 26
|Gkidder
|8
|Alice Cooper (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Debbie
|5
|Does anyone jnow why this so called coach Newt... (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|Hector Bowman
|3
|Yearbook Wanted
|Nov '16
|Joe Powers
|1
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class...
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
|Mr not so perfect (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Batemen
|8
|Child Support Fraud (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|Ozzy
|47
Find what you want!
Search Hastings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC