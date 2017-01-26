Mayor Tossava resides over his first ...

Mayor Tossava resides over his first council meeting / 1-12-17

Thursday Jan 12

David Tossava gives his first mayor's address during the meeting Monday and spoke of past and future accomplishments reached by dedicated city employees and residents. By Joan Van Houten Staff Writer David Tossava resided over the first city council meeting as Hastings' new mayor.

