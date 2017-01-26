Icy back roads close many schools in Allegan, Barry counties
Otsego Public School students can sleep in Tuesday -- if the thunder and lightning passing through at 5 a.m. hasn't already awakened them. Public schools in Allegan, Martin, Fennville and Hopkins are opting to close, as are the Barry County districts of Delton Kellogg, Hastings and Thornapple-Kellogg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Hastings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|swinger life style (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Gkidder
|8
|Alice Cooper (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Debbie
|5
|Does anyone jnow why this so called coach Newt... (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|Hector Bowman
|3
|Yearbook Wanted
|Nov '16
|Joe Powers
|1
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class...
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
|Mr not so perfect (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Batemen
|8
|Child Support Fraud (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|Ozzy
|47
Find what you want!
Search Hastings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC