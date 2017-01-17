Commissioners move forward with court...

Commissioners move forward with courtroom renovations / 1-19-17

By Amy Jo Kinyon Managing Editor A contract for renovations in the Barry County Circuit Courtroom was recommended for a approval by the Barry County Commissioners Committee of the Whole Tuesday morning. The $342,404 contract includes $24,000 for contingency and several projects.

