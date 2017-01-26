City to discuss plans for Moose build...

City to discuss plans for Moose building Monday / 1-26-17

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Hastings Banner

Dan King has been appointed clerk, treasurer and finance director for the City of Hastings. Dan King named new clerk-treasurer By Joan Van Houten Staff Writer A special workshop has been scheduled to review the original plans for the former Moose Lodge at 128 N. Michigan Ave. Hastings City Council members will discuss the future of the property purchased by the city three years ago in a foreclosure auction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hastings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
swinger life style (Feb '12) Dec '16 Gkidder 8
Alice Cooper (Jun '13) Dec '16 Debbie 5
Does anyone jnow why this so called coach Newt... (Sep '08) Dec '16 Hector Bowman 3
Yearbook Wanted Nov '16 Joe Powers 1
News Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class... Nov '16 Jfish 1
Mr not so perfect (Nov '15) Oct '16 Batemen 8
Child Support Fraud (Dec '07) Sep '16 Ozzy 47
See all Hastings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hastings Forum Now

Hastings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hastings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hastings, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,242 • Total comments across all topics: 278,291,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC