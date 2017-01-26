City to discuss plans for Moose building Monday / 1-26-17

Dan King has been appointed clerk, treasurer and finance director for the City of Hastings. Dan King named new clerk-treasurer By Joan Van Houten Staff Writer A special workshop has been scheduled to review the original plans for the former Moose Lodge at 128 N. Michigan Ave. Hastings City Council members will discuss the future of the property purchased by the city three years ago in a foreclosure auction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.