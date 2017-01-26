City to discuss plans for Moose building Monday / 1-26-17
Dan King has been appointed clerk, treasurer and finance director for the City of Hastings. Dan King named new clerk-treasurer By Joan Van Houten Staff Writer A special workshop has been scheduled to review the original plans for the former Moose Lodge at 128 N. Michigan Ave. Hastings City Council members will discuss the future of the property purchased by the city three years ago in a foreclosure auction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.
Add your comments below
Hastings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|swinger life style (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Gkidder
|8
|Alice Cooper (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Debbie
|5
|Does anyone jnow why this so called coach Newt... (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|Hector Bowman
|3
|Yearbook Wanted
|Nov '16
|Joe Powers
|1
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class...
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
|Mr not so perfect (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Batemen
|8
|Child Support Fraud (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|Ozzy
|47
Find what you want!
Search Hastings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC