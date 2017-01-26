Barry County Chamber celebrates success, recognizes leaders / 1-26-17
Norma Jean Acker and Krissy Hooson are recognized for their work and community commitment through the Athena program. By Amy Jo Kinyon Managing Editor Saturday was a night of awards and celebration at the annual Barry County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony.
