Generosity stuffs the 'Blue Goose' / 12-22-16
By Joan Van Houten Staff Writer The annual Michigan State Police 'Blue Goose' drive Saturday proved to be a growing success in Hastings. Posted outside Walmart, regular unloading of the patrol cars was needed as donations quickly filled the vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hastings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alice Cooper (Jun '13)
|Dec 5
|Debbie
|5
|Does anyone jnow why this so called coach Newt... (Sep '08)
|Dec 2
|Hector Bowman
|3
|Yearbook Wanted
|Nov 30
|Joe Powers
|1
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class...
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
|Mr not so perfect (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Batemen
|8
|Child Support Fraud (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|Ozzy
|47
|Hardware store
|Aug '16
|MCSM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hastings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC