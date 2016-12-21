City launches campaign to raise funds...

City launches campaign to raise funds for Hammond Hill / 12-8-16

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: The Hastings Banner

The City of Hastings has launched an online campaign to raise the money needed to complete a trail at Hammond Hill. The course will include more than six miles of multi-use trails and connect to the riverwalk in Tyden Park.

Hastings, MI

