Adult ed graduate celebrates new beginnings / 12-22-16
Friday, 25-year-old Courtney Pomeroy, the first graduate of the Hastings Adult Ed/GED program, tells how she set an example so her young daughter would know she has the ability to accomplish anything she wants to in life. By Joan Van Houten Staff Writer Friday was a day to celebrate new beginnings for Courtney Pomeroy, one of the initial students in the adult ed/GED program in Hastings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.
Add your comments below
Hastings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alice Cooper (Jun '13)
|Dec 5
|Debbie
|5
|Does anyone jnow why this so called coach Newt... (Sep '08)
|Dec 2
|Hector Bowman
|3
|Yearbook Wanted
|Nov 30
|Joe Powers
|1
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class...
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
|Mr not so perfect (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Batemen
|8
|Child Support Fraud (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|Ozzy
|47
|Hardware store
|Aug '16
|MCSM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hastings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC