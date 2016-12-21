Adult ed graduate celebrates new beginnings / 12-22-16

Friday, 25-year-old Courtney Pomeroy, the first graduate of the Hastings Adult Ed/GED program, tells how she set an example so her young daughter would know she has the ability to accomplish anything she wants to in life. By Joan Van Houten Staff Writer Friday was a day to celebrate new beginnings for Courtney Pomeroy, one of the initial students in the adult ed/GED program in Hastings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.