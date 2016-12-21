Barry County IT department and MSU extension move to new home / 11-24-16

In the former Hastings library's newly renovated MSU extension office space, Abby Wilson, 4-H Program Coordinator, and Kathy Pennington, 4-H Program Coordinator, are still settling in Tuesday after the big move. By Joan Van Houten Staff Writer Renovation to the old Hastings Library, 121 S. Church St., is complete with the final phase of addressing the small details currently in process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.