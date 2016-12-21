Barry County IT department and MSU ex...

Barry County IT department and MSU extension move to new home / 11-24-16

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: The Hastings Banner

In the former Hastings library's newly renovated MSU extension office space, Abby Wilson, 4-H Program Coordinator, and Kathy Pennington, 4-H Program Coordinator, are still settling in Tuesday after the big move. By Joan Van Houten Staff Writer Renovation to the old Hastings Library, 121 S. Church St., is complete with the final phase of addressing the small details currently in process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hastings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alice Cooper (Jun '13) Dec 5 Debbie 5
Does anyone jnow why this so called coach Newt... (Sep '08) Dec 2 Hector Bowman 3
Yearbook Wanted Nov 30 Joe Powers 1
News Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class... Nov '16 Jfish 1
Mr not so perfect (Nov '15) Oct '16 Batemen 8
Child Support Fraud (Dec '07) Sep '16 Ozzy 47
Hardware store Aug '16 MCSM 1
See all Hastings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hastings Forum Now

Hastings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hastings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hastings, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,631 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,841

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC