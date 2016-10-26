UK woman dies in ICE custody

A 54-year-old woman from the United Kingdom died Monday in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at Haskell Hospital in West Texas, according to an agency press release issued Wednesday evening. Olubunmi Toyin Joshua was found unresponsive in her dorm at the Rolling Plains Detention Center in Haskell, Texas, on Oct. 24. Joshua died later that night at the hospital after doctors were unable to revive her.

