Meet the author of a book about a Mt. Pleasant woman's deadly...

If you carried a gene that promised a painful, early death, would you want to know about it? That's one of the central themes of New York Times medical reporter Gina Kolata's new book Mercies in Disguise, which she will discuss along with Mt. Pleasant resident, Amanda Baxley Kalinsky this Thurs.

