Man arrested, drugs seized after traffic stop outside Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, SC The Darlington County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Thursday morning after he led deputies on a foot chase. Deputies found crack cocaine and ice, also known as meth, in his car.
