Hartsville mother pleads guilty to charge stemming from 2013 death of 21-month-old daughter

HARTSVILLE, SC A Hartsville mother charged in connection with the 2013 death of her 21-month-old daughter entered into a guilty plea on Thursday. According to Fourth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Kernard Redmond, April Dixon pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.

