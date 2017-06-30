Hartsville man previously charged with being part of theft ring...
HARTSVILLE, SC A Hartsville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after law enforcement recovered guns, utility trailers, lawnmowers and other items all believed to have been stolen. According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Leslie Griggs Jr., 51, was face charges related to the possession of the stolen items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Hartsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brought Shame and Disgrace
|Jun 12
|Kevin Scott Moore
|1
|School Calendar
|May '17
|The Raven
|1
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|May '17
|Rex Todd
|5
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Hartsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC