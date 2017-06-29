Hartsville man charged with exposing himself to five separate women
HARTSVILLE, SC A Hartsville man is in jail following his arrest for allegedly exposing himself to five women in separate incidents that date back to April 2016. According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, Stephen John Klausmeier, 60, was arrested without incident Wednesday and charged with five counts of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor punishable by up to three years in prison for each count.
