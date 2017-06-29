Hartsville man charged with exposing ...

Hartsville man charged with exposing himself to five separate women

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: WMBF

HARTSVILLE, SC A Hartsville man is in jail following his arrest for allegedly exposing himself to five women in separate incidents that date back to April 2016. According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, Stephen John Klausmeier, 60, was arrested without incident Wednesday and charged with five counts of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor punishable by up to three years in prison for each count.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brought Shame and Disgrace Jun 12 Kevin Scott Moore 1
School Calendar May '17 The Raven 1
Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12) May '17 Rex Todd 5
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar '17 Wisley Dixon 40
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
See all Hartsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartsville Forum Now

Hartsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Hartsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC