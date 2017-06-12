Deputies find marijuana, pills, loade...

Deputies find marijuana, pills, loaded gun after Hartsville traffic stop; 2 teens arrested

Tuesday Jun 6

HARTSVILLE, SC Police found 104 grams of marijuana, 85 hydrocodone pills and a loaded pistol after a traffic stop in Hartsville early Sunday morning. Two 19-year-old men were arrested.

