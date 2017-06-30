Bite of the Week: Honey Roasted Gille...

Bite of the Week: Honey Roasted Gillespie's Peanuts

Sitting in my backyard, listening to Cheraw's native son Dizzy Gillespie play his bebop gem "Salt Peanuts" while crunching away on a can of Gillespie's Peanuts grown in the Pee Dee, it's just another jazzy day in South Carolina. Grown and shelled in Hartsville on Rogers Brothers Farm, these are high-oleic peanuts.

