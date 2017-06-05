3 Images

Maegan Albert, Sydney Jasper Miyasaki and Tessa Ortiz, all from Kershaw County, graduated from the S.C. Governor's School for Science & Mathematics on May 27 at the DeLoach Center in Hartsville. Maegan Albert, daughter of Robin and Ron Albert of Camden; Sydney Jasper, son of Tara and Paul Miyasaki of Elgin; and Tessa Ortiz, daughter of Karen and Rodney Ortiz of Lugoff will all attend the University of South Carolina.

