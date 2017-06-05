Vandalism forces early dismissal at K...

Vandalism forces early dismissal at Kingstree Senior High School

Monday May 15

Vandalism forced early dismissal at Kingstree Senior High School on Monday, according to students. Students leaving campus said the inside of the school was trashed.

Hartsville, SC

