Two men arrested, drugs seized in traffic stop in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC The Darlington County Sheriff's Office arrested two men and seized drugs and cash in a traffic stop in Hartsville Saturday afternoon. According to a DCSO news release, a deputy pulled over Demetrius Ramel Samuel, 32, of Hartsville and Deon'tray Leroy Thomas, 22, of Lamar on East Home Avenue around 3 p.m. for a traffic violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.