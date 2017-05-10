Two men arrested, drugs seized in tra...

Two men arrested, drugs seized in traffic stop in Hartsville

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: WMBF

HARTSVILLE, SC The Darlington County Sheriff's Office arrested two men and seized drugs and cash in a traffic stop in Hartsville Saturday afternoon. According to a DCSO news release, a deputy pulled over Demetrius Ramel Samuel, 32, of Hartsville and Deon'tray Leroy Thomas, 22, of Lamar on East Home Avenue around 3 p.m. for a traffic violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12) Apr 22 madashell 4
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar '17 Wisley Dixon 40
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
Jeff Stanley (Sep '16) Sep '16 Christy 1
News Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 I am a rn 1
See all Hartsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartsville Forum Now

Hartsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Hartsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,943,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC