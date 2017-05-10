South Carolina lawmakers reach deal t...

South Carolina lawmakers reach deal to pay for repairing crumbling...

Friday May 5

Six state lawmakers struck a historic deal late Friday to increase South Carolina's gas tax for the first time since 1987, by advancing a sought-after compromise that would increase funding for state highways by $600 million a year. After hours of debate and backroom negotiations between members of the House and Senate, the joint committee announced that they had reached a deal that would couple a 12-cent gas tax increase and other driver-related fees with alternative tax cuts and rebates, which were essential to the infrastructure bill's passage.

Hartsville, SC

