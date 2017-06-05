South Carolina lawmakers considering spending $1.5 million on opioid addiction treatment
As a heroin and prescription pain pill epidemic continues to sweep parts of the country, members of the South Carolina House are calling for $1.5 million to be spent on opioid-addiction counseling in the state. Six members of the state House and Senate are meeting in Columbia this week to smooth out the differences between the two chambers' budget proposals.
Read more at Post and Courier.
