South Carolina lawmakers considering ...

South Carolina lawmakers considering spending $1.5 million on opioid addiction treatment

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Post and Courier

As a heroin and prescription pain pill epidemic continues to sweep parts of the country, members of the South Carolina House are calling for $1.5 million to be spent on opioid-addiction counseling in the state. Six members of the state House and Senate are meeting in Columbia this week to smooth out the differences between the two chambers' budget proposals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
School Calendar May 28 The Raven 1
Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12) May 28 Rex Todd 5
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar '17 Wisley Dixon 40
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
Jeff Stanley (Sep '16) Sep '16 Christy 1
See all Hartsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartsville Forum Now

Hartsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Hartsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC