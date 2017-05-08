South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ve...

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster vetoes Statehouse road gas tax bill

Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed the Statehouse gas tax increase bill Tuesday, calling the legislation a burden on the poor and working classes that doesn't properly address reforming a dysfunctional state highway department. Still, his veto is likely to be overridden by the Legislature - including members of his own Republican Party - who have called it the most significant legislation of the year after it passed with overwhelming majorities in the House and Senate.

