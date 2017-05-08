South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster vetoes Statehouse road gas tax bill
Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed the Statehouse gas tax increase bill Tuesday, calling the legislation a burden on the poor and working classes that doesn't properly address reforming a dysfunctional state highway department. Still, his veto is likely to be overridden by the Legislature - including members of his own Republican Party - who have called it the most significant legislation of the year after it passed with overwhelming majorities in the House and Senate.
