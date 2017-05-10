Hartsville traffic stop leads to disc...

Hartsville traffic stop leads to discovery of marijuana, $4K in cash; two arrested

Tuesday

HARTSVILLE, SC A traffic stop led to the discovery of marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash, and the arrest of two suspects. According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Delany Dorsey, 28, of Georgia, and Christopher De'jon Ketter, 25, of Florence, were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Hartsville, SC

