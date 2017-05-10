Hartsville man, two juveniles facing charges for carjacking two victims
HARTSVILLE, SC A 19-year-old man and two juveniles are facing charges for allegedly luring victims to an intersection in Hartsville on April 26 and carjacking them at gunpoint, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. On April 26, Tre'von Jarkese Shikeem Cooley, of Hartsville, and two juveniles conspired together to lure two victims to the intersection of McFarland Street and Carolina Avenue in Hartsville to carjack the victims at gunpoint, the DCSO investigators allege.
