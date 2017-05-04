Hartsville man charged following poli...

Hartsville man charged following police chase that ends with discovery of drugs, stolen gun

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: WMBF

HARTSVILLE, SC One man was arrested after drugs and a stolen gun were allegedly discovered following a chase in the Hartsville area on Monday. According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, Floyd Steward Jr., 26, of Hartsville, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to stop for a blue light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12) Apr 22 madashell 4
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar '17 Wisley Dixon 40
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
Jeff Stanley (Sep '16) Sep '16 Christy 1
News Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 I am a rn 1
See all Hartsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartsville Forum Now

Hartsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Hartsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,802,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC